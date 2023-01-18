Clean Slate Program an Opportunity for At-Risk Winnipeggers

WINNIPEG — A new program will employ at-risk community members to clean up and maintain downtown Winnipeg.

The province is providing $150,000 to the Downtown Community Safety Partnership (DCSP) to establish the Clean Slate program.

“The program’s mandate is to employ multi-barriered community members,” said Elizabeth Pilcher, senior operations director, DCSP.

“The Clean Slate team is focused on providing litter cleanup and maintenance services in and around N’Dinawemak, located at 190 Disraeli. Our strong ties and partnership with N’Dinawemak made it an ideal location as the base of operations.”

The province says participants will remain in the program for up to 12 months, after which DCSP will help connect them to longer-term employment opportunities.

The program aims to establish a sustainable social enterprise that will market cleaning and maintenance services to the surrounding businesses and residences in the Disraeli Freeway, Higgins Avenue and Main Street areas.