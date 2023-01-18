Millennium Library to Reopen with Interim Security Measures

WINNIPEG — The Millennium Library will reopen next week with interim security measures following a fatal stabbing in December.

The city says library users will have access to the building beginning Monday, January 23.

There will be a controlled entrance into the library, with stanchions, a walk-through metal detector, and an increased security presence.

“The walk-through metal detector will be in place for all visitors entering the branch,” the city said in a release. “If a detector alarm activates after a visitor has removed all metal objects, metal detector wands will be used. Verifying that no weapons are entering the facility is critical to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of staff and visitors in the Millennium Library.”

Two Winnipeg police officers will also be present during the library’s operating hours. Four additional security guards will be stationed inside the facility to help staff the metal detector and to patrol the facility. An additional community safety host, trained in people-centered safety strategies and trauma-informed approaches, will be added as well for a total of two in the facility.

City hires firm to conduct risk and security audit

The city has hired GardaWorld as a consultant to conduct a comprehensive risk assessment and security audit of the Millennium Library. The company will recommend security measures to mitigate risk, and determine whether security or other related measures should be upgraded or considered, including exploring changes to the layout of the facility.

The city says the recommendations will attempt to strike a balance between safety and security while ensuring that the library remains an accessible, welcoming environment for all users.

In early 2019, the city implemented security screening at the library to check for prohibited items like weapons or alcohol. The security measures were later removed after customer complaints.