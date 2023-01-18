Home » News » Zellers Chooses First Winnipeg Location for Relaunch

Zellers Chooses First Winnipeg Location for Relaunch

January 18, 2023 8:17 AM | News


Zellers

A Zellers store is shown Thursday, January 13, 2011 in St.Eustache, Que. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

WINNIPEG — Zellers, a former discount Canadian retailer, has revealed the first 25 Canadian locations for its comeback.

Hudson’s Bay owns the nostalgic Zellers brand and is resurrecting it for Canadian shoppers later this year.

Zellers will open within existing Hudson’s Bay stores across the country and have dedicated retail spaces spanning between 8,000 to 10,000 sq. ft. To accompany the brick-and-mortar locations, Zellers will also launch the first-ever Zellers.ca e-commerce website.

Winnipeg will see one Zellers location (for now) located at St. Vital Centre.

Zellers, which was founded in 1931, was acquired by HBC in 1978. HBC announced in 2011 it had planned on selling most of its Zellers leases to Target and closed its Canadian stores in 2013. Target’s last location would then close in 2015 after a failed attempt in the Canadian retail space.

Where to find Zellers in the coming months:

British Columbia

  • Pacific Centre, Downtown Vancouver
  • Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops
  • Guildford Town Centre, Surrey
  • 7 Oaks Shopping Centre, Abbotsford

Alberta

  • Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton
  • Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat
  • Sunridge Mall, Calgary

Saskatchewan

  • Midtown Plaza, Saskatoon

Manitoba

  • St. Vital, Winnipeg

Ontario

  • Erin Mills, Mississauga
  • Burlington Mall, Burlington
  • White Oaks Mall, London
  • Scarborough Town Centre , Scarborough
  • Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines
  • Cambridge Centre, Cambridge
  • Rideau Center, Ottawa
  • St. Laurent Center, Ottawa
  • Cataraqui Town Centre , Kingston

Quebec

  • Place Rosemère, Rosemère
  • Galeries d’Anjou, Ville Anjou
  • Carrefour de l’Estrie, Sherbrooke
  • Les Promenades Gatineau, Gatineau
  • Les Galeries de la Capitale, Quebec City

Nova Scotia

  • Micmac Mall, Dartmouth
  • Mayflower Shopping Mall, Sydney

 

