Zellers Chooses First Winnipeg Location for Relaunch

WINNIPEG — Zellers, a former discount Canadian retailer, has revealed the first 25 Canadian locations for its comeback.

Hudson’s Bay owns the nostalgic Zellers brand and is resurrecting it for Canadian shoppers later this year.

Zellers will open within existing Hudson’s Bay stores across the country and have dedicated retail spaces spanning between 8,000 to 10,000 sq. ft. To accompany the brick-and-mortar locations, Zellers will also launch the first-ever Zellers.ca e-commerce website.

Winnipeg will see one Zellers location (for now) located at St. Vital Centre.

Zellers, which was founded in 1931, was acquired by HBC in 1978. HBC announced in 2011 it had planned on selling most of its Zellers leases to Target and closed its Canadian stores in 2013. Target’s last location would then close in 2015 after a failed attempt in the Canadian retail space.

Where to find Zellers in the coming months:

British Columbia

Pacific Centre, Downtown Vancouver

Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops

Guildford Town Centre, Surrey

7 Oaks Shopping Centre, Abbotsford

Alberta

Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton

Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat

Sunridge Mall, Calgary

Saskatchewan

Midtown Plaza, Saskatoon

Manitoba

St. Vital, Winnipeg

Ontario

Erin Mills, Mississauga

Burlington Mall, Burlington

White Oaks Mall, London

Scarborough Town Centre , Scarborough

Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines

Cambridge Centre, Cambridge

Rideau Center, Ottawa

St. Laurent Center, Ottawa

Cataraqui Town Centre , Kingston

Quebec

Place Rosemère, Rosemère

Galeries d’Anjou, Ville Anjou

Carrefour de l’Estrie, Sherbrooke

Les Promenades Gatineau, Gatineau

Les Galeries de la Capitale, Quebec City

Nova Scotia

Micmac Mall, Dartmouth

Mayflower Shopping Mall, Sydney