First Artworks for New Winter Arts Festival Revealed

WINNIPEG — The first round of light-based artworks to go on display during this weekend’s Lights on the Exchange – Allumez le Quartier festival have been revealed.

The inaugural event is being put on by the Exchange District BIZ in collaboration with Artspace, Manufacturing Entertainment and Winnipeg Arts Council.

Two building projections and six storefront installations make up the first of many creations the public can enjoy, including:

The Space Between by Taylor McArthur, projection located at 168 Bannatyne Ave.

Kong and Bannatyne by Jaymez, projection at the King and Bannatyne parking lot

One night at the ‘borough by Derek Bassey at 279 McDermot Ave.

Black Forest Entrancement by Diana Thorneycroft at 93 Albert St. (Cordova Tapas & Wine)

Untitled installation by Nereo Zorro at 492 Main St. (Exchange District BIZ office)

Untitled installation by Karrie McEwan at 185 Bannatyne Ave.

Contra by Reza Rezaï at 441 Main St.

Untitled installation by Marie-France Hollier + Alexis Aurora in the Artspace drayway

The festival kicks off early on Saturday with a 1 p.m. matinee screening at Cinematheque of “The Power Was With Us: Idle No More,” followed by a discussion with producers/directors Rick Harp and Tim Fontaine.

Additional artworks will be released on the final First Fridays of winter, February 3 and March 3, and will include large-scale lanterns and sculptural light boxes. Artists will be announced in the coming weeks.