Blue Bombers Re-Sign Fullback Mike Miller

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian fullback Mike Miller to a one-year contract extension.

Miller returns to the Blue and Gold for his sixth season after joining the team as a free agent in 2017.

Miller is one of the greatest special teams players in CFL history, where he is the league’s all-time leader in special teams tackles with 226.

Miller led the Blue Bombers with 16 special teams tackles in 2022, adding a forced fumble in his 18 regular season games while registering four more tackles on specials in the playoffs.

Before signing with Winnipeg, Miller spent the first six years of his CFL career with Edmonton.