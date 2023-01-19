Man Charged After Indecent Acts on Winnipeg Buses

Winnipeg police have charged a man after they say he performed indecent acts on three separate occasions while on board Winnipeg Transit.

The alleged incidents happened between November 2022 and January 2023. Coincidently, the teenage female victim who contacted police was on the bus each time the suspect performed the acts. She was unknown to the suspect.

Police obtained surveillance footage and identified the suspect. He was arrested on January 17 when the bus he was on stopped at Wellington Crescent and Academy Road.

Drayton MacKenzie Alger, 27, of Winnipeg, has been charged with four indecent acts. He was released pending a court date.