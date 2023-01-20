Green Party of Manitoba Begins Leadership Campaign

WINNIPEG — The Green Party of Manitoba has announced the four candidates vying for the party’s leadership ahead of the next provincial election.

The approved candidates from Winnipeg include Dennis Bayomi, Donovan McIntosh and Nicolas Geddert. Steinbach candidate Janine G. Gibson rounds out the bunch.

The candidates are in a probation period that will last until February 8, 2023. They must now register with Elections Manitoba, pay a $200 entry fee and pass the party’s candidate vetting procedures.

A debate between the final candidates will take place in February. The final votes of the leadership race will be revealed on March 26 following 10 days of voting by members.

Former provincial Green Party leader James Beddome, who held the position for more than 10 years, announced in May 2022 that he would step down from leading the party.