Father and Son Assaulted on Winnipeg Transit Bus

WINNIPEG — A father and son were both sent to hospital on Thursday after being randomly assaulted while riding a Winnipeg Transit bus.

The incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. when an unknown man and woman began shouting obscenities at the victim and his 10-year-old son.

The yelling then turned into an assault as both victims were punched in the head numerous times. The two suspects departed the bus, but the male soon returned and slapped the father across the face before finally leaving.

The father and son were transported to hospital in stable condition and treated.

Police located the bus stopped in the 500 block of Main Street and found the two suspects standing nearby.

Clifford Mentuck, 31, and Nida Diane Kipling, 37, both of Winnipeg, have been charged.

They remain in custody.