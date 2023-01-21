Input Sought on St. James Civic Centre Expansion

WINNIPEG — The city is gauging public feedback from residents on the upcoming expansion project of the St. James Civic Centre.

All three levels of government are contributing a combined $14 million to the expansion, which will drastically upgrade the facility that was originally built in 1967.

Upgrades include a community kitchen, new multi-purpose and meeting rooms, an improved viewing area for the swimming pool and other improvements.

Residents can provide their input through an online survey until February 8, 2023, or by attending an open house at the St. James Civic Centre, 2055 Ness Avenue, on February 1 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2023.