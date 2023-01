Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide in God’s Lake Narrows after a report of an altercation early Monday.

Officers were called to a residence in the community at around 3:30 a.m. for an injured male.

The victim, a 51-year-old local man, was taken to the local nursing station and pronounced deceased. He has been identified by family as John Clarke.

His death is being treated as a homicide.

RCMP continue to investigate.