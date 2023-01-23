Joe Aiello Returns to 92.1 CITI to Join Former Co-Hosts

WINNIPEG — The band is back together at 92.1 CITI.

Joe Aiello rejoined his former co-hosts Phil Aubrey and Shalinda Kirby on Monday in a reunion of the popular morning show trio.

All three were previously at Power 97 until making the move over to the Rogers Media station, albeit one by one. Kirby first hosted afternoons earlier last year until being joined by Philly in July to hold down mornings. Aiello was patiently waiting out a six-month non-compete clause from Corus Entertainment after his contract expired at Power.

“Is this thing on?” Joe quipped. “I’m kind of emotional right now, but it’s been a long six months without you guys. It’s good to be back home. This is where it started for me.”

Longtime CITI listeners will remember Aiello as one-half of the iconic “Tom and Joe” morning show with former co-host Tom McGouran in the late ’90s and early 2000s. Joe also spent some time in recent years doing mornings at Rogers’ sister station, KiSS 102.3.

“I’ll tell ya, six months of not doing what you love to do can be kind of tough — not that we’re working hard.”

Following the big announcement, “Hey Joe” by the Jimi Hendrix Experience was the first song played on air.

CITI has been teasing the addition of Aiello to the team for the last few months with its co-host search contest, looking for an “average Joe.” Before Philly’s return last summer, the station held a “we love Philly” contest to send a lucky listener to Philadelphia to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

“Philly, Joe & Kirby” airs weekdays from 6-10 a.m.