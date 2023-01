Nickelback’s ‘Get Rollin’ Tour’ to Play Winnipeg on June 20

Canadian rockers Nickelback are returning to Winnipeg this spring.

The band will bring its “Get Rollin’ Tour” to Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, June 20.

Special guests include renowned country rocker Brantley Gilbert joins the band along with rising country artist Josh Ross.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.