New Digital Pass Highlights Local Winnipeg Attractions

WINNIPEG — A new digital pass has been launched by Tourism Winnipeg to boost visitation to local attractions.

The Winnipeg Attractions Pass also offers users a reduced price when visiting the city’s most popular destinations.

Five local attractions are included within the mobile passport, where visitors can choose between a one-day or three-day pass for admission to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, FortWhyte Alive, Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada, Royal Canadian Mint and The Manitoba Museum.

“We know that Winnipeggers love a good deal, so if you’re local and looking for adventure, this is an amazing way to see Winnipeg’s wonders. The pass also makes a great gift for the explorers in your life, or for when you’re introducing out-of-town guests to our premier attractions,” said Tyler Walsh, director of marketing at Economic Development Winnipeg.

The pass is the latest in the local tourism sector to launch. Travel Manitoba recently debuted a series of Manitoba passes, including a Manitoba Brew Pass and an Explore Churchill Pass.

Tourism Winnipeg says using their new mobile pass will save users up to 35 percent off individual admissions, making it more cost-effective than paying individually at each of the five selected sites.

A one-day pass costs $21 for children and $37 for adults. The three-day pass is $29 for children and $52 for adults.

The Winnipeg Attractions Pass can be purchased online.