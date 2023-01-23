Winnipeg Chinese Cultural & Community Centre Receives Funding for Upgrades

WINNIPEG — The federal government is contributing more than $600,000 to the Winnipeg Chinese Cultural and Community Centre to facilitate upgrades.

The funding was announced to coincide with the Lunar New Year celebration marking the Year of the Rabbit.

In total, PrairiesCan will contribute $627,944 to update and build new facilities throughout the centre. The renovations come as the Cultural and Community Centre celebrates its 40th year in operation, and will include updates to the main lobby, meeting rooms and public washrooms and new construction that will create space for a museum and improve flow throughout the centre.

“We will be creating a welcoming space where we can celebrate and share the rich history of Winnipeg’s Chinatown for all visitors,” said Ben Lee, president, Winnipeg Chinese Cultural and Community Centre.

“The cultural centre looks forward to our continued work with all of our collaborators to redevelop Winnipeg’s Historic Chinatown.”