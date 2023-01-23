Beaupit Nets Shutout as ICE Whip Warriors 6-0

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Zach Ostapchuk had a goal and assist, Zach Benson had two assists and Mason Beaupit stopped all 20 shots he faced as the Winnipeg ICE crushed the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 6-0 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday.

Owen Pederson, Ty Nash, Carson Lambos, Connor McClennon and Matthew Savoie al; so scored for the ICE (33-5-1-0), who started the week ranked No. 1 in the Canadian Hockey League top 10 rankings.

The Warriors (28-15-0-3), who were outshot 30-20 at Wayne Fleming Arena, trailed 2-0 after the first period and 6-0 after 40 minutes of play.

Warriors goaltender Connor Ungar stopped 14 of 18 shots.