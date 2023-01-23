Woman Attacked While Walking in Windsor Park

WINNIPEG — A woman was knocked unconscious after being attacked while walking in the Windsor Park area over the weekend.

Police say it happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Elizabeth Road and De Bourmont Avenue.

The victim was reportedly attacked and choked from behind by an unknown male. She was then pulled to the ground and briefly lost consciousness. She fought off the suspect when she regained consciousness.

The woman, in her 40s, was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled on foot. He is described as a male, approximately 5’8” tall, with an average build. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black gloves. His head was covered with a black toque, with a hoodie up, and his face was covered. No race description of the suspect is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).