Veteran Canadian Midfielder Desiree Scott Re-Signs with the Kansas City Current

By The Canadian Press

The Kansas City Current have re-signed captain Desiree Scott for the 2023 season.

The 35-year-old from Winnipeg, who has won 186 caps for Canada, returns for her third season with the Current and seventh in the National Women’s Soccer League.

“Desi is an extremely important part of this club, and we are so happy to have her return for the 2023 season,” Kansas City GM Camille Levin Ashton said in a statement. “Her leadership and infectious positivity lift up this team, both on the field and off.”

A defensive midfielder known as The Destroyer, Scott began her pro career in Kansas City in 2013.

Named Kansas City captain before the 2022 season, Scott has played in 124 NWSL games and reached the 10,000 minutes played milestone in August.

She was named the inaugural winner of the Ally Award, presented by Ally Bank and the NWSL Player’s Association, which honours the athlete that embodies the idea of “teammate,” supporting and motivating rookies and veterans alike. The award is voted on by the players.

Internationally, Scott has been to the 2011, 2015 and 2019 FIFA World Cups and won bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Kansas City lost the NWSL championship game 2-0 to the Portland Thorns in October after finishing fifth in the regular season at 10-6-6.

“I am extremely excited to be back in Kansas City and for another opportunity to bring a championship home,” Scott said in a statement. “We now have playoff and championship experience but even more importantly, the belief that we belong on those big stages.

“I know as a group we learned a lot last season and the motivation is definitely there to make this 2023 season another one to remember. Looking forward to an exciting year with this incredible group.”