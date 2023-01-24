Man Charged with Break-Ins, Thefts in East St. Paul

Manitoba RCMP arrested a man early Monday after they say he attempted to break into vehicles in East St. Paul.

A homeowner reported an unknown person trying to get into his vehicles in a parked driveway on Omeniuk Drive just before 1 a.m.

Officers responded and found an abandoned vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of Omeniuk Drive and Terrance Place in East St. Paul. Two people began walking toward the officer as he was investigating the vehicle, not realizing who he was. The officer noticed one of them was carrying a baton and took the man into custody.

Police later determined the suspect was involved in several property crimes in the East St. Paul area. Two vehicles were stolen along with cash, identification and credit cards.

Wayne Duck, 23, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.

A female was also arrested but released without charges.

Red River North RCMP continue to investigate.