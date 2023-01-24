Province Invests $125K in North American Game Warden Museum

The Manitoba government is contributing $125,000 to the North American Game Warden Museum to support its long-term sustainability.

The museum is located at the International Peace Garden and is the only facility in North America that recognizes and celebrates the work of natural resource officers, conservation officers, and game wardens.

“Conservation officers work tirelessly to protect public safety and ensure the sustainability of the province’s natural resources, and often undertake this essential work in dangerous situations,” said Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt.

The museum is a charitable non-profit organization that features a memorial dedicated to officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The investment will support the development of the organization’s endowment fund program, which will provide the museum with enhanced funding certainty and incentivize private donations and support from other jurisdictions.