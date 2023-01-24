Indigenous-Led Addictions Medicine Clinic Planned

WINNIPEG — The province is investing $893,000 into a new Indigenous-led Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) clinic.

The clinic will be located at the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre (AHWC) in Winnipeg, which is the third such clinic in the city.

“RAAM clinics allow individuals living with addiction to access a variety of relevant supports in one place, making it easier for them to navigate the health-care system,” said Della Herrera, executive director, AHWC.

“Placing an Indigenous-led RAAM clinic at the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre will make it easier for people in our community living with addiction to get the help they need, when they need it.”

The clinic is expected to open this spring and will offer culturally safe and relevant programming to clients. It will initially provide up to 2,300 patient visits per year with the potential to expand its capacity in the future, the province says.

The clinic will operate five days per week with some extended hours in the late afternoons and early evenings to increase accessibility.

The new facility will be the seventh RAAM clinic in Manitoba. The other clinics are in Brandon, Thompson, Portage la Prairie and Selkirk.