Winnipeg Sea Bears Open Inaugural Season May 27

Winnipeg’s newest sports franchise will open its inaugural season on the basketball court on May 27.

The Winnipeg Sea Bears of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced their 2023 season schedule on Tuesday, giving basketball fans much to look forward to this spring.

The Sea Bears host the Vancouver Bandits at Canada Life Centre as part of their home opener. The team then hits the road for a four-game road trip against CEBL defending champions the Brampton Honey Badgers. The Sea Bears will play a total of 10 home games, with five games landing on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

“We could not be more excited for our first-ever home game, and our inaugural season in the CEBL,” said Jason Smith, president of the Winnipeg Sea Bears. “We genuinely appreciate the enthusiasm and support we have already received from our local community and we can’t wait to welcome fans to Canada Life Centre this summer!”

Winnipeg is part of a new CEBL conference model the league has formed for its fifth season. The Sea Bears will join the western conference with the Calgary Surge, Edmonton Stingers, Saskatchewan Rattlers and Vancouver Bandits. The eastern conference includes the Brampton Honey Badgers, Montreal Alliance, Niagara River Lions, Ottawa BlackJacks, and Scarborough Shooting Stars.

Tickets start at $25 per game and season ticket deposits are being accepted online.

