New K-8 School in Bison Run Set to Open

A new kindergarten to Grade 8 school in Winnipeg’s Waverley West neighbourhood is set to open next week.

Bison Run School, located within the Pembina Trails School Division, will begin welcoming students on January 30.

“Pembina Trails is excited to open Bison Run School, a state-of-the-art kindergarten to Grade 8 school in Waverley West,” said Tim Johnson, board chair, Pembina Trails School Division.

“This modern facility, along with Pembina Trails Collegiate, will provide students and families with the opportunity to experience an inclusive, campus-concept K to 12 experience in the years to come.”

The two-story, 81,400-sq.-ft. facility is located at 60 Frontier Trail and has a capacity of 800 students. The project came with a $32 million price tag.

A community open house at Bison Run School is scheduled for Thursday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m.