‘Champion Child’ Raises $17K for Winnipeg’s Children’s Hospital

Winnipeg’s HSC Children’s Hospital has received a $17,000 donation from a child who fundraised to support sick and injured kids.

Keira Davlut presented the big cheque to the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba on Wednesday.

Davlut, the 2022 “champion child,” became an ambassador for kids like herself after receiving care at the Children’s Hospital. Keira was born with craniosynostosis, a disorder where the plates of the skull fuse too early, not giving the brain enough space to develop fully.

“When I’ve been helped at Children’s Hospital through surgeries and specialists, I also always felt safe and happy because the Child Life program was there for me with fun things to do,” said the 12-year-old.

“I want to help other kids who need to be in the hospital to have that great support from Child Life Specialists and enjoy things like music therapy and CHTV.”

An original fundraising goal of $10,000 was quickly surpassed to raise $17,117.44. The funds will help the medical team fund special activities designed to promote child development and ensure kids still get to be kids when in the hospital.

“Keira is my hero,” said Stefano Grande, president and CEO, Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba. “Her courage in speaking to thousands of people and sharing her story in support of healthcare is tremendous, and from the bottom of our hearts we want to thank her for everything she has done over the past year as our Champion Child.”