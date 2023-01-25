MPI Implements First Phase of Modernized Services

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Public Insurance’s efforts to modernize its archaic computer system in a digital world will begin with trucking and commercial insurance customers.

MPI’s Project Nova will shift the insurer’s special risk extension business line from a paper-based to a system-based solution.

“This is just the beginning — the first planned phase for Project Nova, which will ultimately improve customer experience and introduce new online service options for Manitobans,” said Eric Herbelin, president and CEO, MPI. “We are committed to delivering Project Nova on time and on budget, and are confident in our approach to achieve our objectives.”

The Crown corporation says Project Nova is the largest transformation in its history. MPI says it’s needed to ensure the company utilizes the latest technology to streamline processes and business areas for the future.

“We have heard directly from Manitobans that they want more convenience and more choice, and that is what we are striving to do. We want our customers to have MPI products and services when and where they need them, which is what Project Nova is designed to deliver,” added Herbelin.

Project Nova was originally pegged as an $86 million, three-year endeavour that aimed to have online consumer Autopac services up and running by April 2023. Its price tag has since ballooned to $290 million and is expected to be completed by 2025-26.

In 2022, over 50 percent of customers surveyed selected online as their preferred channel, compared to 40 percent who preferred in-person. In 2020, only 27 percent of customers chose online as their preferred channel and 60 percent preferred in-person services.