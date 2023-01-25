Winnipeg Man Charged in Internet Luring Investigation

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man as part of an investigation into internet luring.

Police arrested Lawrence Draho, 67, of Winnipeg on January 16.

Police alleged Draho attempted to lure children for sexual purposes using online classified sites and messaging apps.

He has been charged with multiple offences and was released from custody with conditions to limit his access to the internet and anyone under 18.

Reports of online sexual exploitation can be made to the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.