Winnipeg Airport Sees Strong Passenger Increase to End Fourth Quarter

Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport recorded its busiest day in nearly three years last month to cap off a strong fourth quarter of travel.

Winnipeg Airports Authority says more than 12,000 travellers made their way through the airport on December 30 — making it the busiest travel day since the start of the pandemic.

The airport finished the fourth quarter with 870,339 passengers passing through the air terminal — up 67.8 percent compared to the same period the previous year.

“Our recovery gained significant momentum throughout the year,” said Nick Hays, president and CEO of WAA.

“We couldn’t be where we are today without the work of every single member of our team. It truly has been exciting for all of us to see the organization continue to move forward, but we know there’s still a lot of work ahead to get back to the solid position we were in before the pandemic.”

WAA says the new non-stop WestJet route to Los Angeles, the return of flights to warm sunny destinations and a busy holiday travel season helped to propel the strong passenger increase.

The airport finished the year by seeing 3,031,113 travellers — double the number in recorded in 2021.

WAA’s consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 48.1 percent from the same period in 2021 to $36.1 million. Preliminary earnings before interest, depreciation and taxes were $15.1 million versus $9.1 million during the previous year’s fourth quarter.