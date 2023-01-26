Winnipeg Hosting First Winter Cities Shake-Up

If there’s one thing Winnipeg knows how to be, it’s a winter city.

A three-day conference next month will share ideas on how cities can thrive during the frigid winter months.

Travel Manitoba and Tourism Winnipeg are hosting the 2023 Winter Cities Shake-Up from February 15-17 at the Fort Garry Hotel. The event is an opportunity for urban planners, entrepreneurs, artists, cultural leaders and community organizers to collectively discuss how to leverage winter tourism and winter business.

“In Manitoba, we embrace our coldest season,” said Colin Ferguson, president and CEO of Travel Manitoba.

“We’re a city with some of the best examples in North America of how to get out and enjoy winter. But that doesn’t mean that we don’t stand to learn from what other places around the world are doing. This is an opportunity to bring together winter experts from all corners of the world and share ideas on how we all embrace the winter climate in our cities,” he said.

Notable speakers include:

Sheila Watt-Cloutier, Nobel Peace Prize nominee

Meik Wiking, bestselling author and CEO of the Happiness Institute

Chris Turner, award-winning author and one of Canada's leading voices on climate change solutions

, award-winning author and one of Canada’s leading voices on climate change solutions Sara Stasiuk, CEO of The Forks North Portage Development Corporation

The conference is being held for the first time in Winnipeg and comes after a hiatus owing to the pandemic. The first Winter Cities Shake-Up was held in 2015 in Edmonton, followed by Saskatoon in 2019. Ticket information can be found by visiting wintercities2023.com.

The conference ends on the same day one of the city’s premiere winter events begins. Festival du Voyageur runs February 17-26 and celebrates 10 days of French-Canadian culture at Whittier Park and at partner sites across the city. Enter to win tickets from ChrisD.ca.