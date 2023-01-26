Youth Facing Charges After Bomb Threat at Manitoba School

A Manitoba youth is facing charges after a bomb threat was made toward R.D. Parker Collegiate in Thompson.

Manitoba RCMP say the school was evacuated on Wednesday after a note was found at around noon.

Police and firefighters responded to the school and searched the building for any suspicious packages. The school was cleared shortly after 3 p.m. and no items were located.

A student at the school was identified and arrested at his home. He remains in custody and will be charged with uttering threats and public mischief.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.