Woman Thwarts Attempted Abduction at Winnipeg Bus Stop

A Winnipeg woman was nearly pulled into a van while waiting for a bus on Thursday, say police.

The victim, in her 30s, was waiting at a bus stop in the area of Kenaston Boulevard and Academy Road at around 11:30 a.m. when a van approached. Police say a male tried to pull her in, but the woman was able to flee. She wasn’t physically injured.

Officers responded to the scene, but couldn’t locate the suspect vehicle. No description is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).