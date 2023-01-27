Manitoba Reveals New Spending as Part of $850M Package

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is spending $140 million on nine municipal projects, including the CentrePort Canada Airport Area West regional water and wastewater project.

Premier Heather Stefanson announced the funding on Friday alongside Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham at City Hall.

The province says the nine jointly funded projects will cost $259 million — including a provincial investment of two-thirds of the funding for CentrePort’s regional water and wastewater project. The Manitoba government will provide $40 million of the project’s total $60 million budget and the City of Winnipeg will provide $20 million.

“The expansion of CentrePort South is one of the most significant economic development projects Winnipeg has seen in decades,” said Gillingham.

“Adding servicing to this land unlocks the potential for thousands of new jobs, hundreds of millions in investment, expanded trade opportunities for Winnipeg industry and new housing to help serve our growing population.”

Construction on the expansion of CentrePort South is set to begin in 2024.

The province is investing an additional $100 million in eight municipal projects in Portage la Prairie, Morden, Brandon, Winkler, Pembina Valley, RM of Springfield, RM of St. Francois-Xavier and the Town of Powerview-Pine Falls.

The funding announced on Friday is part of a larger $850 million spending package approved through a special warrant, the province says.

To help Manitobans counter rising inflation, the province on Thursday announced $200 million in cheques through the carbon tax relief fund.

“This new funding package builds on our government’s significant measures to provide Manitobans with relief from the rising costs of living including the federally imposed carbon tax,” said Stefanson.

The province is also spending $318 million on health-care, $120 million for community and economic development, $50 million to support Ukraine relief efforts in Manitoba, and $20.7 million in previously announced federal grants being allocated to municipalities for transit funding.

