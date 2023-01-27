Province Subsidizing Lions Place Rent for Two Years

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is providing $1.2 million in rent subsidies for people living in Lions Place.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires says the subsidies will ensure no current tenant experiences a rent increase or “renoviction.”

“Our government is very committed to ensuring all Manitobans have a safe and affordable place to call home,” Squires said in a statement.

Manitoba Housing is entering into a two-year rent supplement agreement with the new Alberta-based owner, which is in the process of acquiring the 287-unit building.

Squires says the rent supplement provides a top-up between the market rent charged by a landlord and the rent a tenant can afford to pay. It will ensure Lions Place residents don’t see a rent increase for the next two years while a new funding model is being developed.