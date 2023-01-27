Manitoba Youth Charged After Pointing Gun at Fellow Student: RCMP

A Manitoba youth is facing charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a fellow student in Fisher Branch.

RCMP were notified on Thursday about the incident that happened the previous day at Fisher Branch Collegiate.

Officers attended the school to meet with administration before arresting the suspect at his home. He was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, ammunition and bear spray.

He is facing several firearm-related charges, as well as uttering threats. He remains in custody.

Fisher Branch RCMP continue to investigate.