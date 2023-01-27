RRC Polytech Lauded Among Top Research Colleges

WINNIPEG — Red River College Polytech is receiving accolades as one of Canada’s top research colleges.

The post-secondary institution is among the ranks in Re$earch Infosource’s annual ranking of the country’s top 50 research colleges. RRC Polytech garnered the 11th position, up three spots from last year.

On the prairies, RRC Polytech grabbed the coveted first place in the Spotlight on College Research Activity – Medium Tier category, and third place for research partnerships nationwide. The college completed 93 applied research projects in the 2021 fiscal year.

“Partnerships are at the heart of everything we do at RRC Polytech. We work with industry everyday [sic] to come up with innovative, sustainable solutions to business problems,” said Jamie Wilson, vice-president, Indigenous strategy, research and business development at RRC Polytech.

“This national recognition reinforces that ground-breaking work doesn’t happen in a silo. It takes a community of creative staff, students, and industry partners to achieve the results that place us so high on this list.”