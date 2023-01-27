Warming Huts Make Their Way Down to River Trail

WINNIPEG — International architectural teams are in the city this week to put the finishing touches on their warming hut designs at The Forks.

The Warming Huts v. 2023 competition is attracting guests from Spain, Switzerland, the United States, Montreal, and Winnipeg locals, to build unique seasonal designs.

“It’s always an honour to witness the unveiling of the completed Warming Huts. They go from an idea on paper to works of art that become a living gallery for all to enjoy on our frozen rivers,” said Sara Stasiuk, CEO, The Forks North Portage, in a release.

“The teams this year are from diverse backgrounds around the globe, bringing their own perspectives and experiences to our community. They are joined by our first high school team to be part of the official program and the University of Manitoba’s team.”

Alongside the seasonal architects are students from six high schools with Warming Hut submissions. They will be receiving one-on-one mentorship with the local and international teams during the build week.

“Winnipeg always opens its’ arms to welcome the Warming Hut winners and gleans their wisdom,” said Peter Hargraves, principal of Sputnik Architecture.

“It’s incredible to witness the sharing of information, community, connection, and mentorship with the Warming Huts competition.”

The winning huts will begin finding their way down to the Nestaweya River Trail, where they will join other huts from previous competitions.

Free outdoor concert tonight

Visitors to The Forks can join the Warming Hut artists and architects tonight at a free outdoor concert at 7:30 p.m. Local bands “Warming” and “Lev Snowe” will perform in Festival du Voyageur‘s Boîte à chansons in The Forks Plaza by the Canopy Rink.

On Saturday, the first of four free walking tours of the Warming Huts will take place at 1 p.m. Officials say guests must register for their free ticket as space is limited to ensure the best experience. Additional walking tours will be held on three Saturdays next month, February 4, 11 and 18 at 1 p.m.