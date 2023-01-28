Zellers Preparing Food Truck Tour of Diner Delicacies

It’s a taste of nostalgia for Zellers‘ customers.

Hudson’s Bay is dishing out former menu items in preparation for a cross-Canada food truck tour.

It’s part of the publicity building among Canadians as the retailer recently announced the first 25 locations where Zellers will make a scaled-down comeback inside select Hudson’s Bay stores.

“Although an in-store diner just isn’t possible in a 10,000 sq ft footprint, Zellers is mobilizing a fleet of food trucks to greet customers at its first locations opening this spring,” the retailer says.

The Zellers diner on wheels will appear in various locations to bring back the favourite menu items shoppers used to indulge in while taking a break from shopping.

The Zellers’ Instagram account is running a poll for one week listing 10 menu items — nine of which are from the original restaurant. Given it’s 2023, a new vegetarian option has been added for good measure.

The 10 diner menu items include:

Big Z Burger

Fries and Gravy

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Onion Rings

Quesadilla

Poutine

Hot Dog

Chicken Fingers

Veggie Burger

The top five items to receive the most votes will make the cut. If enough support is garnered, the Zellers’ food truck will hit the road this spring. Tour dates and locations will be shared at a later date.