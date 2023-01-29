Royal MTC Unveils ‘Extraordinary’ 2023-24 Season

WINNIPEG — Theartre-goers are in for an artistic treat with the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre‘s 2023-24 season.

Royal MTC has pulled back the curtain to showcase 10 plays and a regional tour that will have audiences laughing, crying, singing and smiling with farces, dramas, musicals and comedies.

“Theatre is one of the most important art forms. We sit together and tell stories in the dark,” said artistic director Kelly Thornton. “And these tales make meaning of who we are and how we got here. This season plays with nostalgia, history, and our future, while resonating with the present moment we are living in.”

The plays are split between mainstage and warehouse playbills and begin in mid-October.

What to expect

In this season you’ll find yourself taken through time, solving mysteries in the 1950s in the laugh-out-loud cult-classic “Clue” or trying to keep up with the plucky Maria and von Trapp family in 1930s Austria in the timeless favourite “The Sound of Music.” In “Beautiful,” celebrate legendary singer-songwriter Carole King, as well as powerful historic dramas like “The Mountaintop and The Lehman Trilogy.” Audiences will love the present day heartfelt comedy “The Comeback” or “First Métis Man of Odesa,” for a timely tale of love in the 2020s.

The season kicks off with “Clue” at the John Hirsh Mainstage from October 19 – November 11, 2023.

Based on the cult classic movie and murder mystery board game, “Clue” is a fast-paced farce, with big laughs and snappy dialogue. A mysterious party, unusual monikers and a deadly secret bring together Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum and Miss Scarlet for a night they’ll never forget. Of course, a dead body will throw a wrench into even the best of parties.

Subscription packages for the 2023-24 season start at $174.50 for mainstage and $88 for warehouse productions. For ticket information and season seat renewals, visit RoyalMTC.ca.