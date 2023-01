Bonnie Raitt to Play The Burt in September

American blues singer and guitarist Bonnie Raitt is embarking on her first Canadian tour since 2017.

Raitt will play Winnipeg’s Burton Cummings Theatre on Saturday, September 30 as part of her ‘Just Like That…’ tour.

Joined by special guest Royal Wood on nine dates, the tour will make 11 stops in Canada this fall.

Tickets to the Winnipeg show go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.