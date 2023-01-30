Manitoba Waiving Provincial Park Entry Fees in February

WINNIPEG — The province is waiving entry fees to all Manitoba parks during the month of February.

Manitobans can enjoy winter activities without the need to purchase a vehicle pass. However, Snopasses are still required for snowmobiles using trails. Entrance fees still apply in national parks.

“In Manitoba’s provincial parks, winter is a season worth celebrating,” said Environment, Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton. “Our government is pleased to make it easier for Manitobans to participate in invigorating, enjoyable winter experiences surrounded by our province’s natural beauty.”

Provincial parks have groomed trails for a variety of activities including cross-country skiing, fat biking, snowshoeing and hiking. Paint Lake, Spruce Woods and Turtle Mountain provincial parks also offer outdoor skating areas, hockey rinks and toboggan hills. Hecla/Grindstone Provincial Park has ice-fishing shelters on Lake Winnipeg that are free to use.

Manitobans are encouraged to check trail conditions before visiting parks. Trail maps and current reports can be found on the province’s website.