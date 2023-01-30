Goldeyes’ Broadcaster Steve Schuster Departing Baseball Club

Winnipeg Goldeyes’ veteran broadcaster Steve Schuster is moving on from the organization.

The baseball club announced on Monday Schuster has accepted a data analyst position in the New York Mets’ organization and will be based with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, their Double-A Eastern League affiliate.

Schuster, the 2022 American Association Broadcaster of the Year, was set to embark on his 10th season as the voice of the Goldeyes on CJNU 93.7 FM.

Goldeyes president Sam Katz said the club “won the lottery when we acquired Steve to fill Paul Edmonds’ shoes when he left to become the voice of the Winnipeg Jets. There isn’t a more knowledgeable person in Minor League Baseball than Steve.”

“While it saddens me that baseball fans will no longer be able to listen to Steve perform his magic, we wish him nothing but the best in his new role with the Mets. He will be missed.”

The Goldeyes have started their search for the next voice of the team.