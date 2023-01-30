Man Fatally Injured Inside Winnipeg Hotel: Police

Winnipeg police are investigating a Sunday homicide after a man was injured at a hotel in the 600 block of Main Street.

Police were called to the scene at around 5:30 p.m. and met with a victim in his 30s, who told police another victim might be injured at the hotel.

Officers located a deceased man inside one of the suites. He has been identified as Carl George Wescoupe, 40, of Winnipeg.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).