CONTEST: Win Tickets to the Wonderful Wedding Show

ChrisD.ca wants to send you to this year’s annual Wonderful Wedding Show!

Showtime Productions is proud to present the Wonderful Wedding Show February 25-26 at the RBC Convention Centre — the largest single source of information available about local wedding services, featuring all of the city’s leading wedding professionals.

The Wonderful Wedding Show includes more than 100,000 sq. ft. of #EverythingWedding including daily Fashion Shows, “Four Seasons” Inspiration Gallery, Garden Party, Selfie Wall & Eph Apparel Love Lounge! One lucky couple will win a Dream Garden Party Wedding Shower or even a $25,000 Dream Wedding! Register to win a Luxury Limo Bus Rental from EZ Transit Services OR a Heart On Fire Diamond Necklace from Appelt’s Diamonds! Treat yourself to a VIP ticket, including Tote Bag with Exclusive Offers, Wonderful Weddings Magazine, Weekend Pass & Special Treats.

We have 2 (two) pairs of tickets up for grabs!

How do I win?

Simply fill out the entry form below and we’ll draw two random winners. Good luck!

Follow @ChrisDca on Twitter and like us on Facebook for more chances to win!

Tickets for the Wonderful Wedding Show are on sale now for $22 each or $27 for a weekend pass. Children under 12 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise, another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy, and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only.