Manitoba Police Officer Investigated Over Alleged Threats

The Independent Investigation Unit is looking into an allegation an on-duty Manitoba police officer uttered threats.

The IIU says the alleged threats were reported to come from an officer with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service on November 4, 2022.

The police watchdog says they received a complaint that the MFNP officer approached an individual and made a threat against them, who then reported the incident to the local RCMP.

The IIU civilian director determined on Monday that it is in the public interest for the IIU to conduct an investigation.

No further details were provided.