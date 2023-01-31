Manitoba Snowmobiler Killed After Collision with Tree

A 27-year-old man has been killed after his snowmobile collided with a tree in northern Manitoba.

Nelson House RCMP were notified on Monday about an overdue community member who had gone out on a snowmobile the previous day, but hadn’t returned home.

It’s believed the man was heading towards a camp located north of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation.

Officers were alerted a short time later that the man had been located deceased along the trail to the camp.

Police say the man was travelling along the shores of Footprint Lake at a high rate of speed when he collided with a tree. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Nelson House RCMP continue to investigate.