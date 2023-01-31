Goldeyes Re-Sign Outfielder Max Murphy

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have re-signed their 2022 American Association Player of the Year.

Outfielder Max Murphy returns to the Goldeyes for the 2023 season. The 30-year-old played in all 199 Goldeyes regular season games since joining the team prior to the 2021 campaign.

Murphy hit .308 while leading the league with 31 home runs, 97 runs batted in, and 242 total bases last season. He finished among the league leaders in runs (76), hits (124), and slugging percentage (.600). His 31 round-trippers tied the Goldeyes record set in 2021 by Kyle Martin.

Murphy’s 2022 season came to an abrupt end during the first game of the West Division Playoffs at Shaw Park when he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a home plate collision.

“It was just an incredible season with such an unfortunate ending for Max. I know he’s working extremely hard to be ready for the season and continuing his contribution to the Goldeyes success,” said Goldeyes’ manager Greg Tagert.

The Minnesota native also played three seasons for the St. Paul Saints from 2018-20, earning All-Star honours in 2019 before having his contract purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks.