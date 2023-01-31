Arson Destroys $7M in Equipment at Manitoba Business

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a suspect after multiple semi-trailers were set on fire at a business in the RM of Rosser.

Headingley RCMP and the local fire department responded to the blaze on Goldenrod Drive on the morning of January 20 to find several semi-trailers engulfed in flames.

Fire investigators have determined the cause to be arson. The estimated damage to the vehicles and contents of the trailers involved is approximately $7 million.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them at (204) 888-0358 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.