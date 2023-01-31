Pilot Project to Tackle Food Waste in Winnipeg

A pilot project by SkipTheDishes and participating local restaurants is tackling the issue of food waste in Winnipeg.

The food delivery app has launched new “Do Good Deal” offers throughout its network. Restaurants will have the ability to discount unsold menu items during the last two hours of their operating day on the app.

Customers will see the menu add-on as a Do Good Deal offer and be able to add it to their cart.

“Through this launch, we’re proud to help our restaurant partners turn perfectly good surplus food into a delicious (and discounted) surprise dish for customers to enjoy,” said Steve Puchala, senior vice-president, growth & restaurant success, SkipTheDishes.

“We’re excited to see our customers try a Do Good Deal to discover new favourite dishes from local restaurants, while helping to save some money and the planet. In fact, for every order placed, customers will help to prevent an estimated 2.5 kilograms of CO2 emissions going into the environment.”

On average, menu items will be discounted by 50 percent or more. Skip says more than 50 restaurants will participate in the pilot project in Winnipeg and Vancouver, with plans for further expansion to additional markets and restaurants.