Flair Airlines Expands Service from Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Flair Airlines is bolstering its offerings out of Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport.

The low-fare air carrier announced Wednesday new direct routes from Winnipeg to Victoria, Kelowna and London, Ontario.

The service expansion out of Winnipeg also includes the addition of six weekly flights to Toronto, five weekly flights to Calgary, and four weekly flights to Vancouver.

“We’re excited to see our partnership with Flair continue to grow to benefit all Manitobans,” said Nick Hays, president and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority.

“Air connectivity plays a crucial role in the community as it helps strengthen our economy through the creation of jobs and by bringing in tourism dollars, plus provides all those who live and work

here better access.”

The direct flights to Victoria will start June 9. Kelowna-bound passengers can travel beginning June 10, while flights to London begin June 11. Each flight will be serviced twice weekly.

One-way fares to Kelowna and Victoria begin at $49 and $69 to London, including taxes and fees.