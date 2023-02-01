House Set Ablaze in Armed Standoff in Peguis

What began as a call about a stabbing on Peguis First Nation turned into an armed standoff that ended with a house being set on fire.

Manitoba RCMP were called to the scene on Sunday night, where a 53-year-old man was reportedly stabbed at a residence. The victim was transported to hospital in Winnipeg with serious injuries.

Police located the suspect at 4 p.m. the following day at a home in the community. Officers learned the suspect had a gun and barricaded himself inside. Shortly after, smoke and flames started coming from the home.

As local firefighters were attempting to put out the blaze, police located the suspect outside lying on the ground. He was arrested and treated by paramedics on scene before being taken to the hospital. He was later released back into police custody.

Wescott Sutherland has been charged with several offences.

Police say both the suspect and victim knew each other.

RCMP continue to investigate.