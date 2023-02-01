Two Charged in Ongoing 3D-Printed Guns Investigation

Winnipeg police have charged two people, who were already in custody, for their involvement in the manufacturing and trafficking of 3D-printed guns.

Police and the Canada Border Services Agency found that a criminal network solicited and paid legitimate 3D printer services to manufacture handgun receivers. The 3D-printed parts were assembled into functioning ghost guns and sold to the criminal element, according to police.

Through the investigation, investigators identified two people believed to be directing the operation between June 2022 and December 2022.

Jashon Anthony Fernando, 23, was arrested on December 21, 2022 at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

Blake James Ellison-Crate, 23, was arrested on January 30 at the Headingley Correctional Centre.

Both were charged globally with two counts each of weapons trafficking. They remain in custody.