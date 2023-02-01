City Begins Engagement on Reduced Neighbourhood Speed Limits

A pilot project will soon begin in select Winnipeg neighbourhoods to reduce the residential speed limit.

Drivers in Bourkvale, Tyndall Park South, Worthington, and Richmond West will see the existing 50 km/h speed limit lowered to either 30 km/h or 40 km/h in early March.

“Its goal is to determine whether changing the speed limit in residential areas changes how fast vehicles actually travel, and whether the change affects neighbourhood livability and residents’ quality of life,” the city said in a release.

A pre-pilot engagement survey is being conducted and affected residents will receive letters in the mail guiding them on how to provide their feedback.

Traffic analysis done before, during, and after the speed limit change will tell the city whether driver behaviour changes as a result of the lowered speed limits.

The city will use both phases of engagement, alongside the traffic analysis, to make recommendations on the future of city-wide residential neighbourhood speed limits.